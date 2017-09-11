Hurricane Irma: Generator used during storm catches fire, destroys home in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill home was destroyed Monday by a generator being used in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Hernando County firefighters were called to the home on Drysdale Street just before 1 p.m. for reports of a generator that had exploded on a back porch.

Both people living in the home were able to escape and call 911.

Responding crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. When they tried to extinguish the fire, the flames spread to the attic.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly, but the home was destroyed.

No one was injured. The residents are now staying with their neighbors.

Investigators say the fire was caused by the generator catching fire and spreading to the home.

Firefighters want to remind everyone to use extreme caution when using and placing generators near homes.

