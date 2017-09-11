Hurricane Irma: Davis Islands suffered most damage in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The morning after a hurricane moves through an area is often the time that damage is discovered.

On Monday morning, Interim Tampa Police Department Chief Brian Dugan took WFLA News Channel 8 Reporter Avery Cotton and Photographer Paul Lamison on a tour of damage in Tampa.

Davis Islands suffered the most damage of the places they visited.  Lots of big limbs were knocked from trees.

8 to 12  inches of water flooded Riviera and Lucerne avenues. This is a concern for houses that are near the bay because water is rising.

Police will patrol to keep a lookout.

On Dale Mabry near Gandy a billboard came down and took power lines with it

A trampoline blew into a tree on Gandy

Three trees in the median on Bayshore Boulevard were knocked down.

Overall, Chief Dugan said we are very lucky that the damage was not worse.

