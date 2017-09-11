Hurricane Irma: Davis Islands suffered most damage in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The morning after a hurricane moves through an area is often the time that damage is discovered.
On Monday morning, Interim Tampa Police Department Chief Brian Dugan took WFLA News Channel 8 Reporter Avery Cotton and Photographer Paul Lamison on a tour of damage in Tampa.
Davis Islands suffered the most damage of the places they visited. Lots of big limbs were knocked from trees.
8 to 12 inches of water flooded Riviera and Lucerne avenues. This is a concern for houses that are near the bay because water is rising.
Police will patrol to keep a lookout.
On Dale Mabry near Gandy a billboard came down and took power lines with it
A trampoline blew into a tree on Gandy
Three trees in the median on Bayshore Boulevard were knocked down.
Overall, Chief Dugan said we are very lucky that the damage was not worse.
- RIGHT NOW: Eye of Cat 1 Hurricane Irma no longer in Tampa Bay area
- Hurricane Irma: 80% without power in Polk Co., trees smash homes, vehicles
- Hurricane Irma: Intense winds rip cross from Sarasota church, tear roofs, knock down fences
- StarLite dinner yacht breaks loose, hits Bayway Bridge during Irma
- Hurricane Irma: Manatee County reports damage, power outages
- Hurricane Irma: Hillsborough leaders grateful Irma did not cause major damage
- Hurricane Irma: Power outages, downed trees across Pinellas Co.
- Schools in Tampa Bay area announce plans to resume class
- Tampa Bay power outages: More than 1.1 million
- Better Call Behnken: Start insurance process ASAP