Historic Merriwether Building in St. Pete becomes casualty of Irma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A historic St. Petersburg building collapsed as Hurricane Irma moved through early Monday morning.
The Merriwether building stood on 22nd Street in St. Pete since 1925.
Irma caused part of the old structure to fall apart. So concern over a final wall collapsing prompted the city to bring in a backhoe to take it down.
Mayor Rick Kriseman said in a tweet that he had hoped to see it restored.
