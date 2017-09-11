Historic Merriwether Building in St. Pete becomes casualty of Irma

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A historic St. Petersburg building collapsed as Hurricane Irma moved through early Monday morning.

The Merriwether building stood on 22nd Street in St. Pete since 1925.

Irma caused part of the old structure to fall apart. So concern over a final wall collapsing prompted the city to bring in a backhoe to take it down.

Mayor Rick Kriseman said in a tweet that he had hoped to see it restored.

MORE HURRICANE IRMA STORIES:

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s