High tide times in Tampa Bay area on Monday

(WFLA) – Those in the Tampa Bay area, especially those who live by bodies of water, should be alert to high tide times on Monday after Hurricane Irma.

Here are the times across various places for residents to keep an eye on in regards to storm surge and flooding.

Sarasota Bay:

3:30 a.m., 5:21 p.m.

Venice:

3:23 a.m., 5:17 p.m.

Anna Maria Island:

2:39 a.m., 4:30 p.m.

Bradenton:

4:08 p.m., 5:59 p.m.

Clearwater:

3:11 a.m., 4:34 p.m.

Madeira Beach:

3:52 a.m., 5:43 p.m.

Hillsborough Bay

5:39 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Crystal River:

5:18 a.m., 6:33 p.m.

Hernando Beach:

5:50 a.m., 6:14 p.m.

New Port Richey:

4:23 a.m., 5:38 p.m.