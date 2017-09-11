Hernando County officials tell residents to brace for flooding

By Published:

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County officials are warning some residents about flooding and telling them to be prepared to evacuate.

A “Code Red” phone message was sent to eastern residents to warn them about flooding along the Withlacoochee River.

The Withlacoochee River at Trilby has reached minor flood stage and is currently at 13.2 feet. It’s expected to reach moderate flood state at 14.2 feet on Friday night.

The Withlacoochee River at Croom has reached action stage and is currently at 8.29 feet. The river is expected to reach minor flood stage of 9 feet by Tuesday morning and reach moderate flood stage of 10.8 feet by Saturday.

Residents are being urged to have supplies ready and be prepared to evacuate.

