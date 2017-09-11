Glazer family donates $1M to Hurricane Irma relief efforts

TAMPA (WFLA) – The owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross in support of relief efforts that are underway in response to Hurricane Irma.

The Glazer family owns the team and wants to show their support.

“Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction throughout the entire state of Florida. The long recovery process is already underway and the entire Buccaneer organization stands in support of all those who have been impacted,” said Bucs Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected as well as the countless numbers of first responders and everyone who is working so selflessly to keep our communities safe.”

