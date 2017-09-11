Glazer family donates $1M to Hurricane Irma relief efforts

By Published:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross in support of relief efforts that are underway in response to Hurricane Irma.

The Glazer family owns the team and wants to show their support.

“Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction throughout the entire state of Florida. The long recovery process is already underway and the entire Buccaneer organization stands in support of all those who have been impacted,” said Bucs Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected as well as the countless numbers of first responders and everyone who is working so selflessly to keep our communities safe.”

You can help too by donating to the Red Cross – redcross.org

 

Give Now

      • Grab your phone
      • Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 now.

Or, Donate Online

Donate to the Red Cross online here.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s