First responders trapped after utility pole falls on patrol car during Hurricane Irma

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two first responders in Polk County were trapped inside their vehicle for nearly two hours after a utility pole fell on their patrol car during Hurricane Irma, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident occurred on Lakeland Hills Blvd. near Robson Street late Sunday night.

Sergeant Chris Lynn and Polk County Fire Rescue Paramedic James Tanner Schaill had just dropped an elderly patient off at the hospital and were returning to north Lakeland when a live power pole and an electrical line fell on their patrol car.

Lakeland Electric crews were able to disconnect the lines and got the deputies out of the car around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office said both deputies have resumed their duties.