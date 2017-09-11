RIGHT NOW: Eye of Hurricane Irma in Lakeland area, moving NW

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The eye of Hurricane Irma is in the Lakeland area as it continues to move northwest

Polk County is under an extreme wind warning until 12:30 a.m.

Irma is moving very quickly at 14 mph and is kicking up strong winds.

“It will be 5 to 6 hours before the eye of Irma clears our area,” according to Storm Team Meteorologist Steve Jerve. “It’s smart to stay inside.”

“Irma has weakened a bit as of the 11 p.m. advisory and has maximum winds of 100 mph. Irma is still a Category 2 hurricane and is moving north northwest through the Tampa Bay area.”

Earlier, Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a Category 2 storm.

Hurricane Irma made landfall on Marco Island at 3:35 p.m. as a Category 3 storm.

The center of Hurricane Irma made landfall as a Category 4 storm at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. Sunday morning and is now headed for the southwest Florida coast.

