Devastating damage by Irma in Sebring, Highlands County

By Published:

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Irma took its toll on the city of Sebring in Highlands County.

There are many trees down, including power lines and debris on the road. Even a roof off a trailer was flying around.

There is no power to approximately 95 percent of county residents.

There is a curfew from 8:30 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

There is a precautionary boil water notice for the City of Sebring and the Town of Lake Placid.

Road closures:

  • Lincoln Road NE closed between E Canal Way & Coolidge Ave NE Lake Placid
  • Intersection of Cougar and Thunderbird is closed
  • Canal St
  • Wolf Lake boat ramp is flooded
  • Wolf Lake Boat Ramp, Rise Terrace off Lakeside Drive W, Sebring
  • Aleutian St NE & Grenada St NE are closed between Placid Lakes Blvd and Bimini St NE
  • SR 70 W at Desoto County Line.
  • 1424 Colmar Ave due to multiple downed trees blocking the road
  • Lakeview Dr @ 4040 Lakeview Drive due to a large tree blocking the whole road
  • Sebring Parkway at West Blvd due to a downed tree, unable to get through.
  • Franklin St & Ridgewood Dr Please place signs up for a tree partially blocking the road.
  • Sparta Rd, bridge is flooded
  • Flooding, Water over Road:
  • Placid Lakes Blvd between Aleutian St NE and Tobler Blvd
  • Sheppard Rd past Willis Rd to Venus Project, road washed out

Irma hits Sebring in Highlands County hard

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s