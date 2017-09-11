Devastating damage by Irma in Sebring, Highlands County

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Irma took its toll on the city of Sebring in Highlands County.
There are many trees down, including power lines and debris on the road. Even a roof off a trailer was flying around.
There is no power to approximately 95 percent of county residents.
There is a curfew from 8:30 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.
There is a precautionary boil water notice for the City of Sebring and the Town of Lake Placid.
Road closures:
- Lincoln Road NE closed between E Canal Way & Coolidge Ave NE Lake Placid
- Intersection of Cougar and Thunderbird is closed
- Canal St
- Wolf Lake boat ramp is flooded
- Wolf Lake Boat Ramp, Rise Terrace off Lakeside Drive W, Sebring
- Aleutian St NE & Grenada St NE are closed between Placid Lakes Blvd and Bimini St NE
- SR 70 W at Desoto County Line.
- 1424 Colmar Ave due to multiple downed trees blocking the road
- Lakeview Dr @ 4040 Lakeview Drive due to a large tree blocking the whole road
- Sebring Parkway at West Blvd due to a downed tree, unable to get through.
- Franklin St & Ridgewood Dr Please place signs up for a tree partially blocking the road.
- Sparta Rd, bridge is flooded
- Flooding, Water over Road:
- Placid Lakes Blvd between Aleutian St NE and Tobler Blvd
- Sheppard Rd past Willis Rd to Venus Project, road washed out
Irma hits Sebring in Highlands County hard
Irma hits Sebring in Highlands County hard x
Latest Galleries
-
Damage in Clearwater
-
Pets, pet parents fill halls of Brooksville school
-
Polk Co. residents evacuate
-
Nurse arrested for not giving police patient’s blood shares
-
Nurse arrested for not giving police patient’s blood shares
-
Nurse arrested for not giving police patient’s blood shares
-
Detectives look for vehicles in connection with homicide
-
Several Tampa Bay crews, volunteers risking lives to help Harvey victims
-
Divers find remains of missing sailors
-
Divers find remains of missing sailors