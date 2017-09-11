Devastating damage by Irma in Sebring, Highlands County

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Irma took its toll on the city of Sebring in Highlands County.

There are many trees down, including power lines and debris on the road. Even a roof off a trailer was flying around.

There is no power to approximately 95 percent of county residents.

There is a curfew from 8:30 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

There is a precautionary boil water notice for the City of Sebring and the Town of Lake Placid.

Road closures:

Lincoln Road NE closed between E Canal Way & Coolidge Ave NE Lake Placid

Intersection of Cougar and Thunderbird is closed

Canal St

Wolf Lake boat ramp is flooded

Wolf Lake Boat Ramp, Rise Terrace off Lakeside Drive W, Sebring

Aleutian St NE & Grenada St NE are closed between Placid Lakes Blvd and Bimini St NE

SR 70 W at Desoto County Line.

1424 Colmar Ave due to multiple downed trees blocking the road

Lakeview Dr @ 4040 Lakeview Drive due to a large tree blocking the whole road

Sebring Parkway at West Blvd due to a downed tree, unable to get through.

Franklin St & Ridgewood Dr Please place signs up for a tree partially blocking the road.

Sparta Rd, bridge is flooded

Flooding, Water over Road:

Placid Lakes Blvd between Aleutian St NE and Tobler Blvd

Sheppard Rd past Willis Rd to Venus Project, road washed out

