CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Citrus County officials are asking residents to stay indoors and not drive on roads until further notice.

Hurricane Irma swept through the area last night and knocked down trees and power lines, making some roads unsafe. Officials say staying off the roads is imperative not only to your safety, but also the safety of others.

If you have to drive, county officials want to remind you to treat non-working traffic lights as four-way stop signs.