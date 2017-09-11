Boil water notice issued for thousands in Polk County after Hurricane Irma

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials have issued a precautionary boil water notice in Polk County due to a loss of pressure after Hurricane Irma.

The notice, required by the Department of Health, applies to about 4,800 customers in subdivisions and businesses near Spirit Lake Road from US Highway 17 to Recker Highway in the Central Region Public Water System.

As a precaution, county officials are asking all water users to drink bottled water or boil water to a rolling boil for at least a minute to use it for cooking and drinking.

The notice will remain in effect until the county completes an ongoing water sampling analysis. Polk County Utilities will put out a notice once satisfactory results have been confirmed.

Water lines in the area will also be flushed as an extra precaution.

Anyone with questions or concerns should call (863) 534-7351.