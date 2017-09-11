9 arrested in Florida for looting sneakers during Irma

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Police in Florida have arrested nine people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said the group was arrested Sunday as the storm roared across South Florida.

Maglione called the idea of stealing sneakers during a hurricane “a fairly bad life choice.”

Local TV images showed the alleged looters running in and out of a store through a broken window carrying boxes of sneakers.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges those arrested would face. Their identities also were not immediately released.

MORE HURRICANE IRMA STORIES: