Wireless carriers waive charges for Florida customers in Irma’s path

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) — AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile will not be charging its customers in Hurricane Irma’s path for calls, texts and other data.

AT&T is automatically issuing credits and waiving fees to provide unlimited data, talk and texts to AT&T wireless customers and unlimited talk and texts to AT&T PREPAID customers in Florida through at least Sept. 17.

AT&T also announced it is extending payment dates for its prepaid plan with voice and text service through Sept. 17.

Verizon is also waiving overage charges for talk, text and data through at least Monday while prepaid customers will receive an extra 3 GB of data.

“During this time you may still receive data overage charges, but don’t worry, we’ve got them covered on your next bill,” Verizon posted on its website. “Just ignore any overage alerts you may receive during this time.”

Sprint is waiving all text, call and data overage fees for Sprint, BoostMobile and Virgin Mobile customers in Florida through Sept. 15.

T-Mobile also is offering free calling/texting, as well as unlimited data, for Florida customers not on T-Mobile ONE (customers on T-Mobile ONE always have unlimited calling/texting/data).

The Florida offer applies to T-Mobile and MetroPCS customers in the following area codes until Sept. 15: 239, 305, 321, 352, 386, 407, 561, 689, 727, 754, 772, 786, 813, 850, 863, 904, 941, 954

