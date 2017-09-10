Wind speeds in Tampa Bay area as Hurricane Irma approaches

(WFLA) – Conditions in the Tampa Bay area will continue to deteriorate throughout the day on Sunday and into Monday as Hurricane Irma approaches.

Storm Team 8 is monitoring wind speeds as the hurricane approaches.

Here is what you can expect in local areas as of 8:30 a.m. Please note, conditions are changing as the storm approaches and wind speeds will also change.

Hillsborough County:

Tampa – 14 mph

Plant City – 9 mph

Brandon – 7 mph

Apollo Beach – 0 mph

Wimauma – 9 mph

Pinellas County:

Clearwater – 20 mph

St. Petersburg – 29 mph

Pasco County:

Land O’ Lakes – 5 mph

Polk County:

Lakeland – 15 mph

Winter Haven – 16 mph

Bartow – 10 mph

Citrus County:

Crystal River – 17 mph

Inverness – 13 mph

Sarasota County:

North Port – 12 mph

Sarasota – 18 mph

Venice – 0 mph

Hernando County:

Brooksville – 13 mph

Highlands County:

Sebring – 8 mph

Lake Placid – 13 mph

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8