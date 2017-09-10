Wind speeds in Tampa Bay area as Hurricane Irma approaches

(WFLA) – Conditions in the Tampa Bay area will continue to deteriorate throughout the day on Sunday and into Monday as Hurricane Irma approaches.
Storm Team 8 is monitoring wind speeds as the hurricane approaches.
Here is what you can expect in local areas as of 8:30 a.m. Please note, conditions are changing as the storm approaches and wind speeds will also change.
Hillsborough County:
Tampa – 14 mph
Plant City – 9 mph
Brandon – 7 mph
Apollo Beach – 0 mph
Wimauma – 9 mph
Pinellas County:
Clearwater – 20 mph
St. Petersburg – 29 mph
Pasco County:
Land O’ Lakes – 5 mph
Polk County:
Lakeland – 15 mph
Winter Haven – 16 mph
Bartow – 10 mph
Citrus County:
Crystal River – 17 mph
Inverness – 13 mph
Sarasota County:
North Port – 12 mph
Sarasota – 18 mph
Venice – 0 mph
Hernando County:
Brooksville – 13 mph
Highlands County:
Sebring – 8 mph
Lake Placid – 13 mph
