WATCH: News Channel 8 reports from across Tampa Bay area as Hurricane Irma nears

(WFLA) – News Channel 8 is reporting from across the Tampa Bay area as Hurricane Irma approaches.

View the videos from our continuing coverage below. You can view the latest update on the storm by clicking here.

Storm Team 8 meteorologists Leigh Spann and Ed Bloodsworth give an update regarding the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. release on Hurricane Irma.

Mark Douglas reports from Clearwater, where all access to beaches has ended as of 6 a.m.

Jamel Lanee reports from Bradenton, where a convenience store owner plans to stay open for the duration of the storm, because he feels safer there than his home.

Corey Davis reports from Polk County, where he speaks to Sheriff Grady Judd at the county’s Emergency Operation Center.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8