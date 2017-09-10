WATCH: High winds and rain start hitting the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 has teams all over the Tampa Bay area this weekend, making sure you stay safe as we start feeling effects from Hurricane Irma.

John Rogers is in Sarasota County, where Irma is expected to hit first.

Avery Cotton was in downtown Tampa along the Hillsborough River as rain started coming down Sunday morning.

Melanie Michael is in Brooksville at the Hernando County EOC.

Jeff Patterson has taken shelter in his hotel in Naples.

Rod Carter is in Manatee County, where thousands have taken shelter.