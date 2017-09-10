VIDEO: Busch Gardens Flamingos hunker down for Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — The flamingo flock at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is taking cover as Hurricane Irma approaches.

In the video above, you can see the pink birds being led to shelter ahead of the storm.

Busch Gardens said to ensure the safety of the 12,000 animals that call Busch Gardens home, the comprehensive weather preparedness plan has been enacted.

This includes moving animals to secure locations and having a zoological team on site for the duration of the storm to monitor the animals around the clock.