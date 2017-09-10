Venice water plant shut down: No drinking or flushing

By Published:
Filling up a glass with drinking water from kitchen tap
Closeup shot of a man pouring a glass of fresh water from a kitchen faucet (Thinkstock)

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – The water plant in Venice was shut down Sunday night.

The Venice Utilities Department was forced to shut it down due to Hurricane Irma.

“It appears there is a significant water main break within the system. Employees are waiting for the storm to abate so they can go out, find the water main break, repair it, and restore water service as soon as possible,” a statement said.

Until then, water service is completely discontinued.

This means that customers will have no drinking water or water to flush toilets.

The City will notify customers when service is restored. When that occurs, customers will have to boil water for 48 hours for drinking and cooking purposes, and until the boil water notice has been rescinded.

