Uber suspends operations in Tampa Bay area

By Published:
Stranded motorists try to get back in their car after a breakdown as Hurricane Irma bears down on the Florida Keys, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Wind gusts of 82 mph were reported in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Uber says it has suspended all operations in the Tampa Bay area.

An Uber spokesperson told 8 On Your Side in an email Sunday this was done for the safety of riders and driver-partners.

Uber was previously offering free rides to open shelters in the Hillsborough County. The suspension of operations means Uber will not be offering these free rides to shelters at this time.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s