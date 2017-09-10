Uber suspends operations in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Uber says it has suspended all operations in the Tampa Bay area.
An Uber spokesperson told 8 On Your Side in an email Sunday this was done for the safety of riders and driver-partners.
Uber was previously offering free rides to open shelters in the Hillsborough County. The suspension of operations means Uber will not be offering these free rides to shelters at this time.
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- Emergency shelters opening across Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Irma
- Hurricane Irma: Check your evacuation level here
- Hurricane Irma causing flight cancellations, airport closures in Tampa Bay area, Florida
- Schools in Tampa Bay area to remain closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Irma
- CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- The one thing you must do for your pet as Irma approaches