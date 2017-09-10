Uber suspends operations in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Uber says it has suspended all operations in the Tampa Bay area.

An Uber spokesperson told 8 On Your Side in an email Sunday this was done for the safety of riders and driver-partners.

Uber was previously offering free rides to open shelters in the Hillsborough County. The suspension of operations means Uber will not be offering these free rides to shelters at this time.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8