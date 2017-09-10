Uber offering free rides to open shelters in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Uber is offering free rides to open shelters in Tampa Bay area.
You must use the promo code TBSHELTER
The city of Tampa put out the alert Sunday morning.
