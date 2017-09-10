Tampa Bay power outages: More than 300,000 & growing

TAMPA (WFLA) – The list of power outages across the Tampa Bay area is continuing to grow Sunday.

There are reports of downed power lines in several areas.

There are more than 300,000 outages as of 8:30 p.m.

Lakeland Electric — 13,000

TECO — 95,489

Duke Energy — 62,530

Florida Power & Light –136,440

TECO says customers can monitor and track outages in their neighborhood through the outage map here. 

Duke Energy customer can check outages here.

Tampa Electric is preparing for extensive power outages that could affect 300,000 to 500,000 customers – or 45 percent to 70 percent of the entire system.

Nearly 8,000 Duke Energy workers ready to swing into action in Florida after Irma passes

  • Power outages could exceed 1 million and last a week or longer
  • Damage assessment will be important to the power restoration process
  • Customers should be mindful of flooding conditions

