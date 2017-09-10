Tampa Bay area counties issuing curfews ahead of Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – Counties in the Tampa Bay area have begun issuing curfews ahead of Hurricane Irma’s arrival in the area.
The following counties have issued curfews:
Manatee County:
A 24 hour curfew will be in effect starting at 3 p.m. Sunday and will run through 3 p.m. Monday.
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- Emergency shelters opening across Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Irma
- Hurricane Irma: Check your evacuation level here
- Hurricane Irma causing flight cancellations, airport closures in Tampa Bay area, Florida
- CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- The one thing you must do for your pet as Irma approaches