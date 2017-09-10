Tampa Bay area counties issuing curfews ahead of Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – Counties in the Tampa Bay area have begun issuing curfews ahead of Hurricane Irma’s arrival in the area.

The following counties have issued curfews:

Manatee County:

A 24 hour curfew will be in effect starting at 3 p.m. Sunday and will run through 3 p.m. Monday.

