Storm Surge Warnings: ‘This will cover your house’

(WFLA) – The greatest threat to life and property related to Hurricane Irma is from the storm surge. At least 1,500 people lost their lives in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina, and many of those deaths were as a result of storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“This will cover your house,” Gov. Rick Scott said Saturday. “It flows in fast, very fast. You will not survive all this storm surge.” The NHC says a mere six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over a grown adult.

By definition, storm surge is an abnormal rise of water generated by atmospheric pressure changes and wind associated with a storm. It can occur before, during or after the eye of the storm passes through.

According to NBC News, the hurricane sucks in moisture when it travels over warm water and the water’s heat strengthens the surge. When the storm’s winds touch the ocean’s surface, water piles up and moves towards the coast, gaining energy and strength as it moves.

Storm surge causes water levels to rise rapidly and flood large areas in a matter of minutes. This may possibly cut off evacuation routes, making it difficult for first responders to access those in danger.

A Storm Surge Warning is currently in effect for the Tampa Bay area.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Irma is expected to produce between 4′ and 8′ feet of storm surge in Hillsborough County and between 5′ and 9′ in Pinellas County and Pasco counties. It may top 9′ in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Hernando and Citrus County are expected to experience coastal flooding with a storm surge of 4′ to 8′. Weather conditions and the forecast can always change.

To prepare for storm surge, officials recommend boarding up windows and doors and securely locking any shutters on your property. Homeowners should also unplug all electronics and move them to a safe place. FEMA says you should also shut off electrical service at the main breaker if you’re expected to experience flooding.

Be sure to prepare an emergency supply kit and stock up on food and other supplies.

Call your insurance provider to see if you’re covered for wind and water damage. Flood insurance may also be required.

