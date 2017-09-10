Some Tampa Bay area first responders to start suspending services due to Hurricane Irma dangers

TAMPA BAY (WFLA) — Some law enforcement agencies and other service companies in the Tampa Bay area have pulled crew members due to dangers posed by Hurricane Irma.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office:
- As of 4 p.m., deputies are no longer responding to service calls as conditions are now too dangerous.
City of Lakeland:
- All crews are suspending work until winds get below 45 mph. That includes tree removal crews, water/wastewater utility crews and Lakeland Electric
- If you see wires down or arching, please call 863-834-4248
Sarasota County:
- Fire/EMS crews and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office have halted operations from Blackburn Point Road south and cannot respond to 911 calls until conditions improve.
City of Sarasota:
- Winds are sustained at 45 mph and all officers have been asked to return to headquarters until the winds have subsided.
Hernando County:
- Conditions have been deteriorating quickly and compromising the ability to dispatch first responders.
- First responders will not be responding to emergencies during winds that exceed 40 mph.
City of North Port:
- Emergency responders have been called in. They will begin answering calls for service once winds die down below 45 mph.