Possible tornado spawned by Hurricane destroys Florida homes

Image: WKMG

PALM BAY, FL (WCMH) — Several homes in Brevard County, Florida were destroyed Sunday by a possible tornado as Hurricane Irma struck Florida.

According to the Palm Bay Police Department, the ‘tornadic activity’ destroyed six trailer homes, WKMG reported.

No injuries were reported.

Hurricane Irma has prompted several tornado warnings in Brevard County. Palm Bay police continue to advise people to stay off the roads and shelter in place.

“As bands from Hurricane #Irma continue moving through our area it is important to stay off the roads and shelter in place. Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Remember: turn around don’t drown!”

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed whether a tornado touched down, or if the damage was caused by something else.

