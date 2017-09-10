PHOTOS: Stranded manatees in Sarasota saved

By Published: Updated:

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two manatees are safe in deeper water after they became stranded in Sarasota.

The manatees were spotted near the Whitfield area and the SRQ airport — an area that is usually filled with water.

But, as Hurricane Irma makes its way up the state of Florida, it has pushed water away from its usual spot.

An FWC official said the organization received multiple reports about the stranded manatees.

Tony Foradini-Campos on Facebook said the FWC south region and Sarasota county were able to come out and help save the manatees.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s