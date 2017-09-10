PHOTOS: Stranded manatees in Sarasota saved

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two manatees are safe in deeper water after they became stranded in Sarasota.

The manatees were spotted near the Whitfield area and the SRQ airport — an area that is usually filled with water.

But, as Hurricane Irma makes its way up the state of Florida, it has pushed water away from its usual spot.

An FWC official said the organization received multiple reports about the stranded manatees.

Tony Foradini-Campos on Facebook said the FWC south region and Sarasota county were able to come out and help save the manatees.

