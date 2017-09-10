Pasco shelters to lock down at noon

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Shelters located as Pasco County Schools will begin locking down at noon on Sunday. Anyone who is considering evacuating should do so immediately.
The hurricane shelters located at Connerton and Sanders elementary schools and Mitchell High School have reached their capacity for pets. Oakstead and Pine View elementary schools have reached their capacity for pets. Mitchell has reached its capacity for evacuees.
Evacuees can still seek shelter at one of the following shelters:
- Connerton Elementary
- Double Branch Elementary
- New River Elementary
- Oakstead Elementary (no pets)
- Odessa Elementary (no pets)
- Pine View Elementary (no pets)
- Sanders Elementary
- Seven Oaks Elementary
- Veterans Elementary
- Weightman Middle School
- Mitchell High School (no pets)
- Sunlake High School (no pets)
Schools with the most available space include:
- Sanders Elementary
- Odessa Elementary (no pets)
- Connerton Elementary
- Pine View Elementary (no pets)
- Oakstead Elementary (no pets)
- Odessa Elementary (no pets)
- Veterans Elementary
Shelters previously announced as at capacity include:
- Longleaf Elementary
- Schrader Elementary
- R.B. Stewart Middle School
- Fivay High School
- River Ridge High School
- Wesley Chapel High School
- Wiregrass Ranch High School