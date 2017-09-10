Pasco shelters to lock down at noon

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Shelters located as Pasco County Schools will begin locking down at noon on Sunday. Anyone who is considering evacuating should do so immediately.

The hurricane shelters located at Connerton and Sanders elementary schools and Mitchell High School have reached their capacity for pets. Oakstead and Pine View elementary schools have reached their capacity for pets. Mitchell has reached its capacity for evacuees.

Evacuees can still seek shelter at one of the following shelters:

Connerton Elementary

Double Branch Elementary

New River Elementary

Oakstead Elementary (no pets)

Odessa Elementary (no pets)

Pine View Elementary (no pets)

Sanders Elementary

Seven Oaks Elementary

Veterans Elementary

Weightman Middle School

Mitchell High School (no pets)

Sunlake High School (no pets)

Schools with the most available space include:

Sanders Elementary

Odessa Elementary (no pets)

Connerton Elementary

Pine View Elementary (no pets)

Oakstead Elementary (no pets)

Odessa Elementary (no pets)

Veterans Elementary

Shelters previously announced as at capacity include:

Longleaf Elementary

Schrader Elementary

R.B. Stewart Middle School

Fivay High School

River Ridge High School

Wesley Chapel High School

Wiregrass Ranch High School