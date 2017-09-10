Pasco Co. sheriff gets emotional, shows off bracelet from daughter

NEW PORT RICHEY (WFLA) – Everyone is forced to make tough decisions regarding family as they prepare for Hurricane Irma.

That includes Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco. He said that he and his wife talked and prayed about it.

“I had to make the decision to kiss my family goodbye,” he said.

Nocco explained that it’s hard on children not knowing or understanding what is going on with our homes.

His daughter gave him a purple bracelet that he is wearing on his wrist.

“Daughter gave me a kiss and said, ‘Daddy, I love you.’ – you never see me tear up,” Nocco said. “That’s pretty rough when you have to kiss your loved ones goodbye, not knowing when they will come back. Daddy is with the best men and women in Pasco County.” (Watch video above 7 minutes in)

Pasco County is ready, he said. He said there’s going to be a lot of flooding and high winds.

As soon as Irma subsides, Nocco and his deputies will hit the streets.

“We are 100 mph getting out there and recovering people.”

