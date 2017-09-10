Pasco Co. seeks ham radio volunteers to help with Irma response efforts

Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla (WFLA)  — Pasco County is seeking 20 volunteers who know how to operate ham radios to assist with Hurricane Irma response efforts.

Volunteers must have their own portable or mobile radio with UHF/VHF capability.

If you are ready to help, please email your contact information at volunteer@pascocountyfl.net or call the Customer Service Volunteer Hotline at

(727) 847-8944 to register. Other volunteer opportunities are also available.

Additional information will be posted at http://www.pascocountyfl.net.

