Not too late: Tips from Better Call Behnken on preparing for Hurricane Irma

By Published:

TAMPA (WFLA) — There are things you need to do to make sure you are prepared to start the cleanup process from Hurricane Irma.

These are things you may not be able to do later. If you haven’t already, take pictures or a video of your home.

After that, get it off your phone.

Email it to yourself and upload it to a cloud-based storage. That way, you have some proof for the insurance company later.

Also, get all of your insurance papers together and put them somewhere safe.

Don’t put documents in a dishwasher. We’ve been seeing reports on Facebook recommending this, but appliances are not waterproof and in cases of severe damage, a dishwasher could get opened.

You also need to prepare to lose power.

Irma has already knocked out power to millions across Florida. So we want to give some reminders of things you can do now that will help you when the lights go out.

First things first, charge your phone. If you have a battery pack or portable charger, charge them too.

Once you’ve charged them, unplug any unnecessary devices that are not on surge protectors.

Find your flashlights. Flashlights are much safer than candles.

If you have a garage door, make sure you know where the manual release is, so you can get in and out.

If you have a manual can opener, find it.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s