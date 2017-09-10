Not too late: Tips from Better Call Behnken on preparing for Hurricane Irma

TAMPA (WFLA) — There are things you need to do to make sure you are prepared to start the cleanup process from Hurricane Irma.

These are things you may not be able to do later. If you haven’t already, take pictures or a video of your home.

After that, get it off your phone.

Email it to yourself and upload it to a cloud-based storage. That way, you have some proof for the insurance company later.

Also, get all of your insurance papers together and put them somewhere safe.

Don’t put documents in a dishwasher. We’ve been seeing reports on Facebook recommending this, but appliances are not waterproof and in cases of severe damage, a dishwasher could get opened.

You also need to prepare to lose power.

Irma has already knocked out power to millions across Florida. So we want to give some reminders of things you can do now that will help you when the lights go out.

First things first, charge your phone. If you have a battery pack or portable charger, charge them too.

Once you’ve charged them, unplug any unnecessary devices that are not on surge protectors.

Find your flashlights. Flashlights are much safer than candles.

If you have a garage door, make sure you know where the manual release is, so you can get in and out.

If you have a manual can opener, find it.