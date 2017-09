TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — If you’re looking for a little break from the Hurricane Irma coverage, please tune in to Great 38 to watch the NFL New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Be sure to find the game on Great 38 by switching the channel.

The pregame show will start at 7:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 8:30 p.m.

Here are the channel options based on your provider:

Spectrum HD 1006

Frontier HD 514

Direct TV HD 38

DISH HD 38

Comcast HD 435