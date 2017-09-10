Martin Co. Sheriff’s Office rescues two boaters in distress during Irma

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPTV) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office made a dangerous rescue in the midst of Hurricane Irma.
Two boaters remained on their vessel and needed help.
A marine unit was able to navigate the dangerous waters and bring them to safety, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office also reported that a large vessel beached near the Stuart Causeway due to a broken anchor line and another struck the shore near the Jensen Beach Causeway.
