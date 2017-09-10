Irma’s outer bands slice through Temple Terrace

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — Irma got a bit testy in Temple Terrace on Sunday night.

Wind gusts snapped a massive oak tree on Bannockburn Avenue and mowed down four more trees right across the street.

Even as the weather grew nastier, a public works crew brought in heavy equipment to break up the massive tree and clear the road.

It came down along the 14th fairway of the Temple Terrace Golf Course. It also knocked down electric wires which lay across the road.

About 4 blocks away, John Nertny decided to ride out the storm in his newly-renovated home.

“We’ve got the hurricane doors, we got the hurricane windows, then here again, we haven’t been tested yet so we’ll see soon,” said Mr. Nernty.

Most worry about wind and trees. John Nertny is watching the Hillsborough river out back.

“Just a day or two ago, we were stepping up to get on that pontoon boat, so probably four feet higher than it is right now they’ve been draining it effectively,” explained Mr. Nertny.

At the University of South Florida, the storm turned a bustling campus into a ghost town.

Every parking spot filled, forcing those who wanted their vehicles out of the weather to leave them in whatever space was available.