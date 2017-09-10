Hurricane Irma strengthens back into Category 4 storm, possible landfall south of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Irma intensified and became a Category 4 hurricane early Sunday morning. The monster storm strengthened in the Florida Straits and is now taking aim at the Florida Keys.

“As of 2 am, Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph. The eye has pushed away from the coast of Cuba and into extremely warm water south of the Florida Keys, and more strengthening is possible as the storm continues to head north,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

Irma is expected to bring hurricane-force gust winds to the Tampa Bay area around mid-afternoon on Sunday. The huge storm is expected to make landfall around 8 or 9 Sunday night, possibly in the Fort Myers, Sarasota, or Naples area.

“Thankfully, once it gets going, it’s fast moving. There will be flooding, but it will not be an extended flooding,” said Spann of the impact on the Tampa Bay area.

As of 2 a.m. on Sunday, Irma was about 70 miles southeast of Key West. Irma should reach the Florida Keys before daylight Sunday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River southward to Jupiter Inlet

North Miami Beach southward around the Florida peninsula to the Ochlockonee River

Florida Keys

Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Fernandina Beach southward around the Florida peninsula to Indian Pass

Florida Keys

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Matanzas, and La Habana

Andros Island, Bimini, and Grand Bahama

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of Fernandina Beach to Edisto Beach

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

West of Indian Pass to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

North of Fernandina Beach to South Santee River