Hurricane Safety: How to report power outages in Tampa Bay

By Published:

(WFLA) – As the Tampa Bay area braces for Hurricane Irma, many are concerned about the potential hazards that come with the storm.

Downed power lines and massive power outages should be expected as strong winds hit the area.

Video is already circulating of a downed power line in Hollywood, Florida, which is feeling the impact of Irma this morning. Electrical wires were sent into the backyard pool when they were snapped in strong winds. The homeowner said the power lines were still carrying electricity.

A Texas family warned of the unseen dangers of hurricanes after their son was electrocuted while walking in floodwaters when Harvey hit Houston last month. He had come too close to a submerged electrical wire that was still hot and died at the scene, his family said.

It’s important to be aware of the hazards presented by downed power lines and to report downed power lines and power outages immediately.

To report downed power lines and power outages to Tampa Electric Company (TECO), call 1-877-588-1010 or visit tecoaccount.com/outage.  Be sure to follow @TampaElectric on Twitter to check on storm and power restoration updates.

To report to Duke Energy, call 1-800-228-8485, text OUT to 57801 or visit duke-energy.com.  Be sure to follow @DukeEnergy on Twitter or visit their Facebook page.

Safety tips:

  • Avoid floodwaters
  • Be sure to stay more than 30 feet away from any downed power line
  • Don’t drive or walk over downed power lines
  • Do not go near the pole or anything touching a downed power line
  • If a wire falls on your vehicle, passengers should stay inside the vehicle until help arrives. Do not touch the vehicle
  • Do not touch metal fences. They may be touching a live power line
  • Always read and follow instructions before using a portable generator and be sure to plug appliances directly into the generator
  • Visit duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety
  • Enroll in ‘Power Updates’ at tecoaccount.com and track outages at tampaelectric.com/outagemap

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s