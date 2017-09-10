Hurricane Irma: Reports of damage in Sarasota County

By Published:
Source: Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County is reporting damage throughout the county as we start to feel the effects from Hurricane Irma.

In downtown Sarasota, News Channel 8’s John Rogers captured video of winds from Irma blowing off parts of a roof.

Source: Sarasota Police Department

Sarasota police are asking people to be in place in a safe location due to downed trees and power lines in the City of Sarasota.

In the city of Sarasota, police officers had to close 41st Street and Sarasota Avenue due to downed power lines.

Source: Sarasota Police Department

This is a developing story, we will add more damage as reports come in.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s