Hurricane Irma: Reports of damage in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County is reporting damage throughout the county as we start to feel the effects from Hurricane Irma.

In downtown Sarasota, News Channel 8’s John Rogers captured video of winds from Irma blowing off parts of a roof.

Sarasota police are asking people to be in place in a safe location due to downed trees and power lines in the City of Sarasota.

In the city of Sarasota, police officers had to close 41st Street and Sarasota Avenue due to downed power lines.

