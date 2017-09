POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County is reporting damage throughout the county as we start to feel the effects from Hurricane Irma.

In Lakeland, crews worked to remove a tree down on Sylvester Road between John Arthur Way and Sims Place.

Also in Lakeland, a tree had to be removed after falling on Meadowbrooke Avenue.

Lakeland firefighters also reported a large tree down on a house on North Ruth Avenue.

This is a developing story, we will add more damage as reports come in.