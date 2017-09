PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County is reporting damage throughout the county as we start to feel the effects from Hurricane Irma.

In Clearwater, a tree fell down on Drew Street near Orangewood.

How fast are our city's urban forestry crews? Drew Street is back in business after tree fell in street. Amazing work during #Irma. pic.twitter.com/AZjGYKFM4e — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) September 10, 2017

Clearwater police are also reporting power lines down on South Pegasus Avenue.

A driver was not injured after hitting standing water, losing control and crashing into a railing on US-19 near Sunset Point.

This is a developing story, we will add more damage as reports come in.