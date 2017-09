PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County is reporting damage throughout the county as we start to feel the effects from Hurricane Irma.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office says the Anclote River is flooding by a bridge on Celtic Drive in New Port Richey.

In Land O’ Lakes, Hale Road was blocked near Land O’ Lakes Boulevard due to a falling tree.

This is a developing story, we will add more damage as reports come in.