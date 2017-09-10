Hurricane Irma: Reports of damage in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County is reporting damage throughout the county as we start to feel the effects from Hurricane Irma.

News Channel 8’s Steve Andrews is in Temple Terrace where a massive oak tree came down.

The tree on Bannockburn Avenue also brought down an electric wire.

Crews are now trying to clean up the mess and keep people away from the wire.

In Dover, deputies have shut down SR-60 at Sydney Washer Road due to a fallen tree.

Road Closure – Downed tree at S.R 60 at Sydney Washer Rd, use alternate route 🚧 pic.twitter.com/ieHYZxjQtx — Larry McKinnon ⭐️ (@LarryMcHCSO) September 10, 2017

This is a developing story, we will add damage as more reports come in.