Hurricane Irma: Reports of damage in Hillsborough County

By Published: Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County is reporting damage throughout the county as we start to feel the effects from Hurricane Irma.

News Channel 8’s Steve Andrews is in Temple Terrace where a massive oak tree came down.

The tree on Bannockburn Avenue also brought down an electric wire.

Crews are now trying to clean up the mess and keep people away from the wire.

In Dover, deputies have shut down SR-60 at Sydney Washer Road due to a fallen tree.

This is a developing story, we will add damage as more reports come in.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s