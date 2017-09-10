Hurricane Irma: Flooding and damage shuts down several Hernando County roads

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several roads and intersections have been closed in Hernando County due to knocked down trees, electric lines or flooding from Hurricane Irma.

The following roads and intersections are shut down:

Ft. Dade Avenue and Cobb Road

Culbreath Road and Ayers Road

Sheffield Road

Bahama Swallow Avenue

Powell Road and Cedar Lane

Powell Road and Culbreath Road

Benes Roush Road

Stafford Avenue

News Channel 8’s Melanie Michael is in Brooksville and is reporting the city is now in the dark. She saw 7 transformers blow in half an hour and says winds and rain are picking up.

If you need to report an impassable road, call 754-4083.