Hurricane Irma: Flooding and damage shuts down several Hernando County roads

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several roads and intersections have been closed in Hernando County due to knocked down trees, electric lines or flooding from Hurricane Irma.
The following roads and intersections are shut down:
- Ft. Dade Avenue and Cobb Road
- Culbreath Road and Ayers Road
- Sheffield Road
- Bahama Swallow Avenue
- Powell Road and Cedar Lane
- Powell Road and Culbreath Road
- Benes Roush Road
- Stafford Avenue
News Channel 8’s Melanie Michael is in Brooksville and is reporting the city is now in the dark. She saw 7 transformers blow in half an hour and says winds and rain are picking up.
If you need to report an impassable road, call 754-4083.