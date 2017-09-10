Hurricane Irma: Flooding and damage shuts down several Hernando County roads

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several roads and intersections have been closed in Hernando County due to knocked down trees, electric lines or flooding from Hurricane Irma.

The following roads and intersections are shut down:

  • Ft. Dade Avenue and Cobb Road
  • Culbreath Road and Ayers Road
  • Sheffield Road
  • Bahama Swallow Avenue
  • Powell Road and Cedar Lane
  • Powell Road and Culbreath Road
  • Benes Roush Road
  • Stafford Avenue

News Channel 8’s Melanie Michael is in Brooksville and is reporting the city is now in the dark. She saw 7 transformers blow in half an hour and says winds and rain are picking up.

If you need to report an impassable road, call 754-4083.

