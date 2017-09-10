Highlands, DeSoto counties under Tornado Watch

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Highland and DeSoto counties were placed under a Tornado Watch early Sunday morning.

The Tornado Watch expires at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

More Tampa Bay area counties could be placed under a Tornado Watch or a Tornado Warning as Hurricane Irma moves closer to our area.

Many other South Florida counties are included in the Tornado Watch.

