Highlands, DeSoto counties under Tornado Watch

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Highland and DeSoto counties were placed under a Tornado Watch early Sunday morning.
The Tornado Watch expires at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
More Tampa Bay area counties could be placed under a Tornado Watch or a Tornado Warning as Hurricane Irma moves closer to our area.
Many other South Florida counties are included in the Tornado Watch.
