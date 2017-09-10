Hardee deputy killed in crash when returning home from helping at evacuation shelter

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hardee County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had been helping at an evacuation shelter was killed on her way home to pick up supplies for the shelter.

A Hardee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Julie Bridges was a 13-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened Sunday morning at the intersection of State Route 66 and Old Trueswald Road.

The person in the other car was also killed.  Authorities say that person was a department of corrections officer.

No other details have been released.

