‘Hardcore storm chasers’ illustrate extreme winds of Hurricane Irma

KEY WEST, FL (WCMH) – Video posted to Twitter by a team of storm chasers illustrates the extreme wind brought by the storm.
Juston Drake and Simon Brewer from Stormgasm.com positioned themselves near Naval Air Station Key West early Sunday morning.
The pair said they measured wind speeds of up to 117 mph in the eyewall.
Many on Twitter reacted negatively to the videos, saying it was irresponsible to risk their lives in a hurricane.
According to its website, Stormgasm is a group of ‘hardcore storm chasers’ that chases all types of storms across the country. Both Drake and Brewer have been featured on the Weather Channel show Storm Riders.
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- Emergency shelters opening across Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Irma
- Hurricane Irma: Check your evacuation level here
- Hurricane Irma causing flight cancellations, airport closures in Tampa Bay area, Florida
- Schools in Tampa Bay area to remain closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Irma
- CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- The one thing you must do for your pet as Irma approaches