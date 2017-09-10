Gandy Bridge, Courtney Campbell Causeway westbound lanes closed

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol closed the westbound lanes of the Gandy Bridge and the Courtney Campbell Causeway due to Hurricane Irma.

The Skyway Bridge was shut down on Saturday. Weather conditions are deteriorating on the bridges.

The bridges will likely remain closed until the storm passes and it is deemed safe to travel on.

Motorists are asked to stay off roadways now and shelter in place

Additional info can be located by calling 511 or click here.

