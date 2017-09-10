Downtown Tampa ‘ghost town’ before Hurricane Irma

Ryan Hughes By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Downtown Tampa is a virtual ghost town with few people and few cars on the roads early Sunday morning.

Along Kennedy Boulevard, businesses are boarded up and sandbags are in place—both indications that Hurricane Irma is right around the corner.

“Tampa hasn’t seen a hurricane since, I mean a hundred years since Tampa has seen a hurricane. This is pretty scary,” said Apollo Beach resident Erin Houston.

Houston and friend Lori Watkins are staying at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Tampa to ride out the storm.

“It is close to the water,” Watkins said about her house.  “So, we put mattresses in front of the windows.  We did everything we could to secure all the electronics.”

They’re unsure what they’ll go home to.

Many people staying at hotels in Tampa and on Harbor Island are in the same boat.

“There’s nothing else we can do but pray,” Watkins said.

Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s