Dogs, cats, pet parents fill halls of Brooksville Middle School

BROOKSVILLE, Fla.— Val Pointer isn’t taking any chances when it comes to Irma. The Brooksville homeowner and her four-legged family member, Gandy, are taking shelter.

Val and Doyle, her husband of 52 years, live in a beautiful home in Hernando County, but, she tells us, the majority of it is glass.

“This is scaring me,” she explained to News Channel 8.

After being in this county for two decades, the couple is utilizing the precious, valuable resources of a local shelter for the very first time. Val’s husband just had open heart surgery. The couple debated on whether or not to evacuate, fearful that the long lines of bumper-to-bumper traffic would be detrimental to Doyle’s health.

So, the couple and their little one are taking shelter at D.S. Parrot Middle School.

The school turned shelter reached maximum capacity quickly.

The long hallways, which were once filled with bustling students, are now filled with the familiar, friendly barks of dogs and wagging of tales.

Many pet owners tended to their pups and kitties, preparing the animals for a long couple of days as Irma rolls through spots like Hernando County, where shelters are up and running.

“The people here have been wonderful, just wonderful. We’ve never used a shelter before and we are so impressed by what we see,” said Val.

Meanwhile, just a few miles away, Nick Ahmad was boarding up his long time Brooksville business. In 20 years, he tells us, he’s never seen a storm like this. He admits this scares him, however, he is relying on faith and hope.

“Yes, this is scary. But, we will get through it. I have faith in God and whatever happens happens. We will get through this,” he said.

