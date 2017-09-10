Pinellas County borders will be closed after Hurricane Irma passes through

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities will close the borders to Pinellas County after Hurricane Irma passes through.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the border closure is necessary and will allow a damage assessment before evacuated residents are allowed back into the county.

Widespread power outages are expected in addition to damage.

Helicopters will be used to assess damage throughout Pinellas County.

The sheriff asked people to refrain from trying to get back into the county.

“Give us a chance to do that damage assessment, safety assessment,” said Gualtieri.

Authorities are expecting tropical force winds to begin around 2 p.m. on Sunday and last until 11 a.m. Monday.  They expect hurricane force winds to begin at 7 p.m Sunday and last for eight hours.

Storm surge inundation is possible beginning at 6 p.m. today and is expected to last for 12 hours.

Gualtieri said that deputies will be pulled off the streets when wind speeds reach 50 mph. They will be allowed back on the streets when it is safe.

The sheriff said he is not going to implement a countywide curfew at this time.

