Hurricane Irma: Bay Pines VA Healthcare closes Emergency Department

BAY PINES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System has closed its Emergency Department ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irene.

Hospital administrators anticipate severe weather and storm surge flooding.

Operations at other VA facilities have been modified due to Hurricane Irma-

C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center – All outpatient services will be closed Saturday, September 9 – Monday, September 11.

The hospital was placed on divert status starting at 12:00 p.m., Friday, September 8 – Monday, September 11.

Patient visitations at the hospital are not permitted starting at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, September 9, – Monday, September 11.

Employees required to work at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center over the weekend are asked to park in the parking garage and in Parking Lot #16. Here is the campus map.

Patient Transfers – Over 100 medical, surgical and psychiatry patients currently admitted for care at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center were transferred to the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Orlando VA Medical Center, Lake City VA Medical Center and Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville. This transfer occurred on Saturday, September 9. The transfer activity was not a full evacuation. Inpatient operations and essential staffing levels will be maintained through duration of the storm.

Family members of impacted Veterans have been contacted by VA staff about their loved one’s transfer, transfer location, and contact information for the receiving facility. In the event a family member cannot be reached prior to the transfer, the Bay Pines VAHCS has established a Family Information Line. Family members who have questions about the location of their loved one can call 727-398-6661, extension 17086.

Outpatient Clinics –The Lee County Healthcare Center and all Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), to include clinics located in Bradenton, Naples, Palm Harbor, Port Charlotte, Sarasota, Sebring and St. Petersburg, will be closed Saturday, September 9 – Monday, September 11. This includes the previously announced closure of the Naples CBOC on Friday, September 8, 2017.

All clinics and services impacted by closures are expected to be reopened or restored by Tuesday, September 12, unless communicated otherwise. For updates on the operational status of all Bay Pines VAHCS facilities, please visit: www.baypines.va.gov/emergency/index.asp.

Veterans impacted by closures will be contacted by VA staff to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible. In the event of a medical and mental health emergency, Veterans are encouraged to dial 911 or visit the closest emergency room. Please note that the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is not a designated hurricane shelter. This includes the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center and all satellite clinics. To view a list of designated hurricane shelters by county, please visit: www.floridadisaster.org/shelters.

In addition, VA has activated the Pharmacy Disaster Relief Plan through Heritage Health. Eligible patients with Veterans Health Identification (VHIC) in need of an emergency supply of medications.

