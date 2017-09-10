Access to Pinellas Co. barrier islands closed

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office closed access to the Pinellas County barrier islands at 6 a.m. on Sunday.
This restriction includes residents and businesses for the barrier islands which are located from the Dunedin Causeway to Tierra Verde-
- Belleair Beach
- Belleair Shore
- Clearwater
- Dunedin Causeway/ Honeymoon Island
- Indian Rocks Beach
- Indian Shores
- Madeira Beach
- North Redington Beach
- Redington Beach
- Redington Shores
- St. Pete Beach
- Tierra Verde
- Treasure Island
Citizens leaving the barrier islands will not be impacted by the closure.
Plans for re-entry will be announced after the hurricane passes.
Additional law enforcement resources will be patrolling all of the mandatory evacuation areas to ensure public safety and protect property during this closure.
