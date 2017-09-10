Access to Pinellas Co. barrier islands closed

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office closed access to the Pinellas County barrier islands at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

This restriction includes residents and businesses for the barrier islands which are located from the Dunedin Causeway to Tierra Verde-

  • Belleair Beach
  • Belleair Shore
  • Clearwater
  • Dunedin Causeway/ Honeymoon Island
  • Indian Rocks Beach
  • Indian Shores
  • Madeira Beach
  • North Redington Beach
  • Redington Beach
  • Redington Shores
  • St. Pete Beach
  • Tierra Verde
  • Treasure Island

Citizens leaving the barrier islands will not be impacted by the closure.

Plans for re-entry will be announced after the hurricane passes.

Additional law enforcement resources will be patrolling all of the mandatory evacuation areas to ensure public safety and protect property during this closure.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s