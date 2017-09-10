Access to Pinellas Co. barrier islands closed

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office closed access to the Pinellas County barrier islands at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

This restriction includes residents and businesses for the barrier islands which are located from the Dunedin Causeway to Tierra Verde-

Belleair Beach

Belleair Shore

Clearwater

Dunedin Causeway/ Honeymoon Island

Indian Rocks Beach

Indian Shores

Madeira Beach

North Redington Beach

Redington Beach

Redington Shores

St. Pete Beach

Tierra Verde

Treasure Island

Citizens leaving the barrier islands will not be impacted by the closure.

Plans for re-entry will be announced after the hurricane passes.

Additional law enforcement resources will be patrolling all of the mandatory evacuation areas to ensure public safety and protect property during this closure.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8